Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.19.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Insider Transactions at Sunnova Energy International

In other news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,235.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 185.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 27,160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 199.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 31,646 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 16,426 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.14. Sunnova Energy International has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $195.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.09 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a negative net margin of 27.53%. On average, analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

