SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SIVB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James downgraded SVB Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial downgraded SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $411.00 to $308.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $348.47.
Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $597.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.88 million, a PE ratio of 0.04, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.63 and its 200-day moving average is $239.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.69, for a total value of $292,872.06. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,167.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total transaction of $575,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,891.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.69, for a total value of $292,872.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,167.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,590 shares of company stock valued at $4,496,218. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,500,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,387 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,413,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $474,505,000 after acquiring an additional 638,862 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 781.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 718,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,464,000 after acquiring an additional 637,446 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $141,120,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 336.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 719,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,685,000 after acquiring an additional 554,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.
SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.
