SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SIVB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James downgraded SVB Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial downgraded SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $411.00 to $308.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $348.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $597.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.88 million, a PE ratio of 0.04, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.63 and its 200-day moving average is $239.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.26 by ($0.64). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.22 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.69, for a total value of $292,872.06. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,167.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total transaction of $575,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,891.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.69, for a total value of $292,872.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,167.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,590 shares of company stock valued at $4,496,218. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,500,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,387 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,413,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $474,505,000 after acquiring an additional 638,862 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 781.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 718,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,464,000 after acquiring an additional 637,446 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $141,120,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 336.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 719,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,685,000 after acquiring an additional 554,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

