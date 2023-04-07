Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Shares Bought by Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sweetgreen were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,156,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 501.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 28,856 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,291,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,350,000 after buying an additional 3,141,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 34,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 18,985 shares in the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen lowered shares of Sweetgreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sweetgreen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

In other news, insider Nicolas Jammet sold 195,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $1,458,300.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,645,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 5,110 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $50,231.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 562,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,530,240.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Nicolas Jammet sold 195,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $1,458,300.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,645,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 221,064 shares of company stock worth $1,707,186 over the last quarter. 27.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SG opened at $7.51 on Friday. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.55.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $118.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.73 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 39.54% and a negative return on equity of 29.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

