Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $583,000 Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. trimmed its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 232.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $163.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.89 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The stock has a market cap of $66.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.64 and its 200 day moving average is $157.87.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,357,076.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,027 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,619. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.27.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

