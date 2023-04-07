Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Reduces Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lessened its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,166,000 after buying an additional 893,705 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after buying an additional 800,656 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 334.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 414,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,428,000 after buying an additional 319,245 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 345.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 370,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,887,000 after buying an additional 287,050 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,999,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,879,000 after buying an additional 208,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.38.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ STLD opened at $103.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.49. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.44 and a fifty-two week high of $136.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 56.22% and a net margin of 17.35%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 8.18%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

See Also

