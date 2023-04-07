Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 90 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lessened its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in American Tower by 379.3% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $371,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,685.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Tower Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.76.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $206.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.25 billion, a PE ratio of 53.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.38.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.50%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also

