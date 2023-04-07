Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Takes Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $405,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.35.

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,139,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,953 shares of company stock valued at $12,264,484. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT opened at $209.17 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.60. The firm has a market cap of $108.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

