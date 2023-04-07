Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.02

Shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.02 and traded as high as $2.12. Sypris Solutions shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 7,501 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sypris Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Sypris Solutions Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average of $2.02.
Institutional Trading of Sypris Solutions
About Sypris Solutions
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
