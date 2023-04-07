Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.02

Shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.02 and traded as high as $2.12. Sypris Solutions shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 7,501 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sypris Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average of $2.02.

Institutional Trading of Sypris Solutions

About Sypris Solutions

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sypris Solutions by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 13,389 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Sypris Solutions by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,507,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 287,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

