Tanager Wealth Management LLP Boosts Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 162.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,888 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Tanager Wealth Management LLP owned about 0.09% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $7,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTSM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $620,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $358,000. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,981,000. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $11,788,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

FTSM stock remained flat at $59.59 during trading on Friday. 1,443,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,859,068. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.48. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.26 and a 12-month high of $59.72.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.208 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.