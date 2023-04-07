Tanager Wealth Management LLP Buys Shares of 5,911 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,911 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 10.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $861,000. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 160,740 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 156,191 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 18,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HAL. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Halliburton Stock Down 1.1 %

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $181,562.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,731,806.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,557 shares of company stock worth $471,939 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HAL traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,832,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,752,823. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.48. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.11.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Halliburton Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Featured Articles

