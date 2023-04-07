Tanager Wealth Management LLP Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 67.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,792 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for 2.8% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Tanager Wealth Management LLP owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $10,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $234.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,613. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.98. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $201.82 and a 1-year high of $261.10.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

