Tanager Wealth Management LLP Makes New $585,000 Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,663 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,149 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,866 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.18. The company had a trading volume of 14,486,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,519,040. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

