Tarang Amin Sells 39,740 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $3,184,366.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,964 shares in the company, valued at $22,994,425.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tarang Amin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Tarang Amin sold 69,703 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $5,051,376.41.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Tarang Amin sold 30,569 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $2,226,645.96.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

e.l.f. Beauty stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.35. 447,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,829. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.51. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.82 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.2% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 21,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on ELF shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.42.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

