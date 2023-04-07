Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,453 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $11,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Target by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Target by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Target by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Target by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 9,712 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

Target Price Performance

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,552,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,499. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.25. The company has a market capitalization of $76.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.24%.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

