Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,113,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,244,069,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363,962 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 12,970.5% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,111,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,390 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,273 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,093,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,725 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,628,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.12. 3,743,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,253,669. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $186.30. The company has a market capitalization of $161.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.70.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

