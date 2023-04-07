The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allstate

Allstate Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,700,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,200,463,000 after purchasing an additional 275,168 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,928,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $803,892,000 after buying an additional 463,281 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Allstate by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,264,000 after buying an additional 3,064,105 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,028,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $626,192,000 after acquiring an additional 49,793 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Allstate by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,228,000 after acquiring an additional 800,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALL opened at $115.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.01 and a 200-day moving average of $128.36. The firm has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Allstate has a twelve month low of $103.20 and a twelve month high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Allstate will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s payout ratio is -66.92%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

