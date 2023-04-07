The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,296 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Boeing were worth $29,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 9,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,697 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $211.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,618,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,106,151. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.03. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $221.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($7.69) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.88.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.