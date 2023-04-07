The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Lindsell Train Ltd

Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies comprises about 0.0% of Lindsell Train Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lindsell Train Ltd’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EL. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.6% during the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,583,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,587,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 236.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 747,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,316,000 after acquiring an additional 525,069 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,162,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,885,000 after acquiring an additional 502,558 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 808,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,479,000 after acquiring an additional 356,081 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 708,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,069,000 after acquiring an additional 336,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.04.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL stock traded up $1.83 on Friday, reaching $241.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,317,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,885. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.47 and a 1 year high of $285.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $249.24 and its 200 day moving average is $238.41. The company has a market cap of $86.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.70, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,160,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,955,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,955,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,120 in the last quarter. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

