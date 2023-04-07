The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $94.00 target price on the stock.

OSK has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.36.

Oshkosh Price Performance

OSK stock opened at $76.38 on Monday. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $69.30 and a 12 month high of $106.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.38.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.13). Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oshkosh

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,303,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,938,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,312,000 after purchasing an additional 721,154 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,227,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,281,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,551,000 after acquiring an additional 403,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 535,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,185,000 after acquiring an additional 200,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

