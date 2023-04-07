The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 2,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 101,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $652,812.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,980,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,184,955.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE GS opened at $322.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $344.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.07.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $463.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $394.13.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Featured Stories

