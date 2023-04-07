The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stake Raised by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,478,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,786,361,000 after purchasing an additional 126,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,396,236,000 after purchasing an additional 52,016 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,390,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,801 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,563,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $761,526,000 after purchasing an additional 126,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $636,218,000 after purchasing an additional 36,085 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $394.13.

Shares of GS stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $322.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,310,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,815. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $389.58. The firm has a market cap of $107.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.09 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.27%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

