The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:HSL) Shares Down 2.1%

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 773.75 ($9.61) and last traded at GBX 779 ($9.67). 89,908 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 106,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 796 ($9.89).

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 850.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 816.46. The firm has a market cap of £590.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -707.96%.

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust Company Profile

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

