The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
The LGL Group Stock Performance
Shares of The LGL Group stock opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.30. The LGL Group has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $15.15.
