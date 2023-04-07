The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Stock Performance

Shares of The LGL Group stock opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.30. The LGL Group has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $15.15.

About The LGL Group

LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.

