The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Lowered to $186.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $198.00 to $186.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $176.27 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $175.08.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $121.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.47. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $119.27 and a 52 week high of $188.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $735,469,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 122,771.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,916 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,413,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,116,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,814 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 56,674.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,945,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,965,000 after buying an additional 1,942,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,535,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,427,000 after buying an additional 1,813,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

