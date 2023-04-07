The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.38.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on RealReal from $3.75 to $2.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut RealReal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of RealReal from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of RealReal from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

RealReal Stock Performance

Shares of REAL stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1.45. RealReal has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $7.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RealReal

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $159.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.35 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RealReal will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in RealReal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in RealReal by 240.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in RealReal by 550.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in RealReal by 455.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19,392 shares during the period. 65.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

