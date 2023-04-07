Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) PT Lowered to $625.00 at Barclays

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $660.00 to $625.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TMO. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $640.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $575.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $561.06 and a 200-day moving average of $545.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $618.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $221.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at $36,292,980.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Thermo Fisher Scientific

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,601,150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347,260 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,105,677,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $1,208,055,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,459,629,000 after buying an additional 1,764,312 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 168.1% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,014,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,094,244,000 after buying an additional 1,262,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Articles

