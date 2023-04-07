Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $9.78. Approximately 108,122 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 269,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on THRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.75.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:THRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

