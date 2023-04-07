Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Trading Up 8.4%

Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY – Get Rating) shares were up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.92 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 119 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Separately, CLSA raised shares of Top Glove Co. Bhd. from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70.

Top Glove Corporation Bhd. engages in the investment holding and provision of management services in Malaysia. The company offers medical examination, surgical, vinyl, and nitrile gloves; concentrate and synthetic latex, formers, chemicals and chemical compounds, rubber dental dams, exercise bands, condoms, and rubber related products; packaging materials, boxes, and cartons; and disposable and medical face masks, engineering parts and rubber glove machinery, functional fillers, healthcare products, and homecare and personal care products.

