Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 114,454 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.07% of Tractor Supply worth $17,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 422,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,010,000 after acquiring an additional 9,513 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,194,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,880,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $556,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Tractor Supply
In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $4,639,691.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,348.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $4,639,691.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 10,020 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $2,316,724.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,152 shares in the company, valued at $8,589,913.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.5 %
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tractor Supply Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.10.
Tractor Supply Profile
Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tractor Supply (TSCO)
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
- FedEx Takes Flight; Analysts See More Gains Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.