Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,200 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,438% compared to the average volume of 78 call options.

SIGA Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ SIGA opened at $5.93 on Friday. SIGA Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $428.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.88.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SIGA Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The firm develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.