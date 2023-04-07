Triad Investment Management Sells 2,641 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Triad Investment Management reduced its position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the quarter. Cannae comprises approximately 5.1% of Triad Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in Cannae were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Cannae by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 294,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 44,143 shares in the last quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd acquired a new position in Cannae during the fourth quarter worth $6,198,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Cannae by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 604,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after buying an additional 113,672 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cannae by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 307,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 4th quarter worth $9,243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Cannae alerts:

Cannae Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CNNE stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cannae Profile

Cannae ( NYSE:CNNE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.65. The company had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. Cannae had a negative net margin of 64.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.