Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) PT Lowered to $28.00

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $30.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Trustmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Trustmark in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Trustmark from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered Trustmark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.17.

Trustmark Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ TRMK traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.10. The company had a trading volume of 320,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,635. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.74 and its 200 day moving average is $32.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.78. Trustmark has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Insider Transactions at Trustmark

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). Trustmark had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $225.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trustmark will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tracy T. Conerly purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $42,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trustmark

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Cadence Bank increased its position in Trustmark by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 20,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Trustmark by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the period. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trustmark

(Get Rating)

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products and service. The Wealth Management segment provides integrated financial services and traditional banking products and services, such as private banking, money management, full-service brokerage, financial planning, personal and institutional trust, and retirement services.

Further Reading

