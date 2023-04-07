U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on USB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.68.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $35.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.13 and a 200 day moving average of $43.41. The stock has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $53.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 46,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 21,724 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 8,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 50,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

