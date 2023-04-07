UBS Group Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $180.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AAPL has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $168.53.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $164.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.30. Apple has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $176.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.93.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 365,241 shares of company stock valued at $59,394,854. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 5,935.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

