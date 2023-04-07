UBS Group Increases Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target to $44.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at UBS Group from $43.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.73.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,635,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,858,119. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth $33,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

