UBS Group Lowers Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $278.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $290.00 to $278.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.23% from the company’s previous close.

EL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Societe Generale raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.58.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $1.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $241.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,317,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,885. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $186.47 and a one year high of $285.79. The company has a market capitalization of $86.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.70, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.41.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,160,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,955,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,160,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,955,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,120 in the last 90 days. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

