UBS Group Lowers MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Price Target to $10.00

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on MYTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday. TD Cowen lowered MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.63.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Performance

Shares of MYTE stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.07. The stock had a trading volume of 111,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,553. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average is $9.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $600.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.56 and a beta of 1.07. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $15.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $194.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.80 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 7.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYTE. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,743,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,128,000 after purchasing an additional 420,649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 105,983 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 709,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,318,000 after purchasing an additional 61,332 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 2,991.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 61,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 296,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 45,369 shares during the last quarter. 21.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

