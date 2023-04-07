Ultra (UOS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8.58 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Ultra token can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $101.14 million and approximately $8.58 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 33.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,983.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.54 or 0.00445051 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00128072 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00030235 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00040455 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000570 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002950 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.30661326 USD and is up 9.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $2,824,494.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

