Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Unicycive Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Unicycive Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UNCY opened at $2.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 3.07. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UNCY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Unicycive Therapeutics stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 729,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,047 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 4.86% of Unicycive Therapeutics worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease; and UNI 494, for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.

