Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,299 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 162.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $4.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,280,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,113,423. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $121.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $250.52.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $179.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.48.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

