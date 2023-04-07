Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stake Trimmed by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 167,045 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $34,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 66,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its stake in Union Pacific by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 3,299 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.48.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $4.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.64. 3,280,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,113,423. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $250.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Further Reading

