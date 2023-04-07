United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $626,000 Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Guinness Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $92,450,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 115.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,279 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,126,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,138,000 after buying an additional 784,453 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 382.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 968,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,057,000 after purchasing an additional 768,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 138.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,229,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,046,000 after purchasing an additional 713,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $83.30 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.40.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

