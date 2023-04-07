United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Raymond James

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

UBSI has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

United Bankshares Trading Up 1.8 %

UBSI stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.38. The company had a trading volume of 470,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,284. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.56. United Bankshares has a 12 month low of $33.11 and a 12 month high of $44.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.03.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $338.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Bankshares will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Bankshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,348,000 after purchasing an additional 495,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

About United Bankshares



United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

