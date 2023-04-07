United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA grew its position in United Parcel Service by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.22.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $188.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $161.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.93.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

