UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Position Reduced by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,671 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.7% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,337 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,873 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 502 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $602.44.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $512.81 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $449.70 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $481.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $507.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.15%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.