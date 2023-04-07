Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Valero Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $153.69.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $132.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.30. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $96.71 and a 12 month high of $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 24.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.01%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $534,892,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 10,294.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,321,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,180,000 after buying an additional 1,308,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Valero Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,118,388,000 after buying an additional 700,532 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after buying an additional 587,056 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,436,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,536,000 after buying an additional 565,324 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

