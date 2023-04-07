Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Given New $14.50 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.21.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.45. 5,785,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,519,881. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.08. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $518.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.56 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Marc J. Lenner purchased 5,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $54,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,813.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Valley National Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLY. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.