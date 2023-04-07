Vance Wealth Inc. Buys 1,863 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Vance Wealth Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Vance Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 330.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWO traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $220.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,108. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $192.88 and a 52 week high of $251.79.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

