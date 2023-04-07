Vance Wealth Inc. Has $2 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Vance Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Vance Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWO. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,253,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWO traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $220.99. 351,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $229.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.01. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $192.88 and a 1 year high of $251.79.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.