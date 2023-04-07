Vance Wealth Inc. Makes New $500,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 9,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEU. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.65. 1,211,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,937,459. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.50. The stock has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34.
About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
